Juvenile allegedly hits patrol vehicle while driving stolen vehicle

Columbus County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

WHITEVEILLE, NC (WWAY) — On July 9th, shortly after 3:00 pm, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle pursuit initiated by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

The Elizabethtown Police Department pursued the vehicle down Highway 701 into Whiteville city limits, where Columbus County deputies joined the vehicle pursuit on Pickney Street, heading towards Warrior Trail.

The vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was entered as stolen from Johnston County and was reported to have been taken at gunpoint. Police say a 17-year-old juvenile male was operating the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit continued to the vicinity of Jones Place, where the driver of the vehicle slowed down and threw a firearm from the driver’s window at an awaiting 14-year-old juvenile male. The 14-year-old grabbed the firearm and ran away.

A deputy ran after the 14-year-old, and during the pursuit, the juvenile fell into a ditch. He then threw the firearm in the air. It landed behind the deputy. The juvenile was apprehended, and the firearm was secured by the deputy. Meanwhile, the vehicle pursuit continued.

Near Covey Run and Covey Quail Lane, the juvenile driver positioned the Nissan Altima to approach a deputy’s vehicle head-on, striking the patrol vehicle with the Nissan Altima. After striking the vehicle, the Nissan Altima continued to flee into the next adjacent parking lot at Covey Run Apartments, where the vehicle came to a stop. The juvenile driver was detained. No injuries were reported from the vehicle impact.

The 14-year-old juvenile was charged on a Juvenile Petition with Assault with a Weapon on a Government Official and Altering, Destroying, or Stealing Evidence of Criminal Conduct.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged on a Juvenile Petition with Assault with a Weapon on a Government Official and Altering, Destroying, or Stealing Evidence of Criminal Conduct. He was charged with citations for Failure to Heed to Blue Lights and Siren, Failure to Stop at a Red Light, Exceeding the Posted Speed Limit, Reckless Driving with Wanton Disregard, and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt.

Additional charges are likely from Elizabethtown Police Department and Johnston County.