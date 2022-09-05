Juvenile arrested following deadly shooting in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A juvenile has been arrested after a shooting this afternoon in Columbus County.

Whiteville Police say they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street around 12:35 pm to reports of shots fired.

They found a person lying in the roadway upon their arrival.

Officers say they later identified the person as Caron Antwan Robinson of Whiteville.

Robinson was taken to Columbus County Regional Healthcare where he died from his injuries.

The name of the juvenile who was taken into custody is being withheld.

The incident is still being investigated.