Juvenile arrested for stealing a vehicle after pursuit ends with an explosion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A juvenile has been arrested after being charged with stealing a vehicle.

On Saturday, Wilmington Police officers attempted to pull over the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle at S. 5th Avenue and Meares Street. The driver failed to stop and continued driving. Officers followed the suspect for a short time and low speed but stopped their pursuit near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge after the driver continued to speed up.

The vehicle then drove into the wrong lane at Front and Castle Streets, hitting the median. Officers followed the car and noticed the vehicle collided with another vehicle near South Front and Nun Streets. The suspect continued to drive and eventually hit another vehicle at the intersection of South 5th Avenue and Ann Street, causing it to flip. The suspect then collided with a block wall in front of someone’s home.

The driver got out and ran away, but was quickly caught and arrested by officers.

The stolen vehicle then burst into flames. Officers worked to put out the fire before a small explosion then occurred causing a piece of the vehicle to hit an officer in the face. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. During this, officers were also working to extract the other driver from the vehicle which was upside down. He was then taken to safety and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old juvenile suspect was arrested and has been charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Felony Flee to Elude, Felony Hit and Run, Possession Schedule VI, Red Light Violation, and Damage to Real Property, among other charges.