Kenny Chesney announced as CCMF headliner, replacing Morgan Wallen

Kenny Chesney announced as headliner for Carolina Country Music Fest (Photo: CCMF)

Just 30 days away from the festival, Kenny Chesney has announced that he will be headlining at CCMF Saturday, June 10 in place of .

Bob Durkin, founder of CCMF said “Our lineup is stacked this year, Kenny’s gonna throw a great party.” He added he is excited to see all of the performers at the festival.

Durkin confirmed that Morgan Wallen was unable to attend CCMF due to doctor’s orders.

Read more here.