Kenny G coming to Wilmington’s Wilson Center

Kenny G is coming to the Wilson Center (Photo: Prayitno Hadinata / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Kenny G is bringing his Saxophone to Wilmington.

The Grammy-winning musician will be at the Wilson Center on July 15th at 7:30 p.m.

For the last several years, Kenny G has taken to the internet with gusto, his posts becoming memes and going viral, as he continues to have fun with the whole idea of being his iconic self.

“I wanted to play songs with chord progressions that reflected the classic jazz era of Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins, Cannonball Adderley, and Dexter Gordon while doing them my way, creating new standards,” Kenny G said.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday.

You can purchase them HERE.