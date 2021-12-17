Kids shop for holiday gifts with police officers in Wilmington

2021 Wilmington Santa Cop (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Friday, police officers donned their Santa hats to help local kids check off items on their holiday wishlists.

This is the 31st annual “Santa Cop” operation held by the Wilmington Police Department. Children were paired up with an officer or a civilian and given a $100 gift card to buy toys, clothes, and other items that will make their holiday season special.

More than 60 children participating this year. Everyone involved had fun and was excited about Santa Cop.

“A hoverboard, a whiteboard, a bike,” said Carmelo Franks, participant. ‘

“I always play the Santa role for my two kids, but this is something –first time. This is amazing,” said Lajoia McDonald, participant.

“This is about community, and it’s about that partnership with young adult, –young kids, young adults, parents and the police,” Cpl. Anthony Merritt, “Santa Cop” operation Co-chair. Children selected for the program are referred by school counselors or Wilmington police department officers.