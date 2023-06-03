Kitten saved from sewer drain after 24+ hours

Crew members from the Elizabethtown Police Department assisted Animal Control in a rescue mission early Friday morning. (Photo: Elizabethtown PD) Crew members from the Elizabethtown Police Department assisted Animal Control in a rescue mission early Friday morning. (Photo: Elizabethtown PD)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Crew members from the Elizabethtown Police Department assisted Animal Control in a rescue mission early Friday morning.

Officials responded to a call about a kitten who got stuck in a sticky situation, and they arrived just in time.

According to the Police Department, the small kitten had been stuck in a storm drain for more than 24 hours!

In these photos, you can see firefighter J. Burney going inside of the storm drain to save the kitten.

The department says they are happy to report that kitten is now doing just fine.