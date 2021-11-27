Kure Beach holds annual Holiday Market at Ocean Front Park

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people turned out in Kure Beach Saturday to browse the locally made, unique items for sale in Ocean Front Park as part of the town’s Holiday Market.

The event allowed people to get a jump start on their Christmas shopping, with the big day now less than four weeks away.

By shopping at the market, people helped to support local artists, crafters and food vendors.

One seller says she’s been coming to the market for five years and enjoys the scenic view and exciting atmosphere the venue provides.

“Today’s been amazing,” Lara Maple said. “Any day we’re out here making some money with the beautiful scenery behind us. Great traffic, sold a lot of bags. And it’s a beautiful day.”

Maples’ business ‘Cabin Girl Designs‘ provides bags made out of repurposed boat and outdoor fabrics, and was one of the many creative items available at the market.