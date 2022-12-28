Kwanzaa Market held for community members celebrating the cultural holiday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Community members came together to celebrate the second day of Kwanzaa in Wilmington, at the Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation’s annual Kwanzaa Market.

The Kwanzaa principle celebrated on Tuesday, December 27, is Kujichagulia, which means self-determination in Swahili.

The principle encourages those celebrating to value “defining, naming, creating, and speaking for oneself”.

“Although we have diverse ideals and opinions, and we may look different, we have to be determined in our identification as well as in other group, –ethnic groups, to get to know them to respect their culture and values,” said Islah Speller, Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation’s founder and executive director.

The Kwanzaa Market held by the Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation is a free event being held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

The features local vendors, singing, dancing, and music, all highlighting the principles of Kwanzaa.

“Just meeting new people, and making and building a friendly relationship, as well as shopping and buying the different goods that the merchants have, but most of all we take back the principle and the value of our culture as African-Americans,” said Speller.

Event coordinators say anyone can come celebrate, adding that it’s a cultural celebration for diverse communities to gather.

“First-time Kwanzaa people, they are very inspired, and that’s what we want. We want them to be inspired about who they are, so when they come and they know that Kwanzaa is not about a religion, it’s a culture,” said Beverly Faison, Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation’s vice president.

There are also activities for children, introducing them to the meaning and history of Kwanzaa.

“We want to focus more on them, to teach them what Kwanzaa is all about. It’s a celebration of our community. It’s really wonderful once you get involved in it. I’m excited just to be here the second night,” said Jacqueline Brown, volunteer.

The Kwanzaa Market will be held each night from 6 to 9 until January 1.

Every night at the Kwanzaa Market, a candle representing a principle will be lit on the Kinara, which is a seven-pronged candle holder.