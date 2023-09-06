Lake Waccamaw ranks #4 on a scale for best skinny dipping spots in NC

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — In Columbus County, one town is known for its lake, alligators, and now — more recently — skinny dipping.

According to the website, mydatingadvisordot.com, Lake Waccamaw is ranked the 4th best body of water for skinny dipping in North Carolina.

We spoke with the Town of Lake Waccamaw’s Zoning, Planning, and Code Officer, Chad Smith.

He said as long as it attracts more folks to the area, he can’t complain.

“Harmless fun. You know, no harm, no foul. Like I said, we haven’t had any issues with it yet,” Smith said. “But it will be very interesting to see after this gets out what happens. Does it spike? Does it peak? Do we shoot for number one? Who knows!”

Smith said he might even join in on the fun, after hours — of course.