Lake Waccamaw’s Inaugural “Gator Fest”

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — At Brinkley Park, in Lake Waccamaw you could see crafts, treats, and gators – oh my!

On Saturday morning into the afternoon, the inaugural “Gator Fest” made its debut to Lake Waccamaw’s community.

The festival kicked off with a 5K run and featured fun for all ages, including local makers, food trucks, and a kid’s foam party.

Lake Waccamaw’s Mayor, Matt Wilson, said a lot to planning went behind this event and he couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout.

Wilson said, “Town folks got together and said ‘hey, you know we need an event to kinda bring the community together, get everybody out and enjoy this beautiful park we have here.’ And, so here we are!”

Wilson adds that he hopes this will become an annual festival as he believes Saturday marked the start of new tradition.