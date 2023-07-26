Lane closure planned for Bladen County bridge replacement

Lane closures are expected for a bridge replacement project in Bladen County (Photo: MGN)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will be reduced to one lane on August 2nd.

The intermittent lane reduction, which will require flagging operations on the two-lane bridge, is necessary for contract workers to complete the installation of concrete-reinforced girders on the north side of the river, according to a press release.

The lane closures will be off and on between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., each time lasting about an hour while girders are set into place. Drivers should expect delays crossing the bridge on August 2nd. and should proceed through the lane closure cautiously.

The new bridge is scheduled to fully open in 2024.