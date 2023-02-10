Lane closure planned for North Topsail Beach bridge maintenance

Lane closures on a bridge in North Topsail beach are planned soon (Photo: MGN)

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach needs routine maintenance and will require a lane closure.



The NCDOT says the closure will take place Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., between February 13th and March 20th.

One lane of the bridge will be left open for traffic during the work.



Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

NCDOT asks drivers to be patient and use caution if the area can’t be avoided.