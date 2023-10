Lane in each direction closing Wednesday, Thursday on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Lane closures are planned on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Traffic delays are likely Wednesday and Thursday as crews conduct work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

One land in each direction will be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on both days.

NCDOT crews will be working during the closure.