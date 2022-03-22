Lane shift on South Third street for emergency sewer repair

The lane shift will remain in place for approximately 5 hours today while crews complete the repair.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA crews have shifted traffic in the 500 block of South Third Street near downtown Wilmington for an emergency sewer repair.

Effective immediately Tuesday, March 22, the outermost southbound lane of South Third Street between Church Street and Castle Street is closed to traffic.

Traffic has been shifted into the inner southbound lane.

Northbound traffic on South Third Street and turning traffic from Castle Street will not be impacted.

