Laney High School Graduation honors graduate DJ McLeod

DJ McLeod was a Laney student-athlete battling cancer, who died this March of 2023.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parents everywhere are celebrating their graduates this week but things were bittersweet for one mom at Laney High School’s graduation Thursday afternoon.

Many called DJ a son, a teammate, and a friend.

Thursday, he was a graduate — again.

On February 3, UNC Children’s Hospital, DJ was able to receive his diploma surrounded by my friends and family in a private graduation ceremony.

His determination to fight inspired many in the community, including his mother, Ashanti Craine, who walked for him today at commencement.

“His bravery inspires us to confront adversity head on and without fear. DJ’s memory and strength will endure in the hearts of everyone who remembers him,” Garnet Messier, Laney’s Valedictorian said.

A walk-a-thon for DJ in March raised more than $17,000.

The money was used to help cover what remains of DJ’s medical expenses and will go towards research for the next child’s fight with cancer.

The first ever DJ McLeod scholarship was given in May.