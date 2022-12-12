Large crowd brave cold and rain for Wilmington Holiday Parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The rain and chilly weather didn’t stop kids and adults in Wilmington from finding their way downtown for the 19th Annual Holiday Parade.

Large crowds lined the streets to see the brightly lit vehicles, horse-drawn carriages and big trucks pass by.

There were animals decked out in Christmas-themed outfits, as well as pageant queens and princesses, dancers and cheerleaders.

Entries were judged on overall presentation which included appearance, image and sound, as well as the use of lights and originality.

Aidan Sanchez said he’s happy his parents took him to the parade, despite the frigid air.

“It’s cold, but it’s worth it,” said Sanchez. “My favorite part of the parade was the cheerleaders.”

Vivian Ayers said she didn’t regret braving the weather conditions.

“Yep, definitely because we get candy, we get to spend time with everybody,” said Ayers. “Probably (my favorite part of the parade) the getting candy canes and the hot chocolate,”

The winning entries in the year’s holiday parade were “The Kitchen Man” which won best in the commercial category, and “Coastal Carolina Submarine Veterans” which won best non-commercial veterans.

There were no marching band entries this year.