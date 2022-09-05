Large crowd enjoys pool at Echo Farms Park on Labor Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Some families opted to visit the pool to cool down and enjoy the Labor Day holiday, on what many consider the unofficial end of summer.

Dozens of people were at the pool at Echo Farms Park in Wilmington. Pool managers were expecting a large crowd this labor day weekend. They saw a steady flow of people over the holiday weekend, and things didn’t slow down on Labor Day.

Many people chose to hit local pools to avoid the traffic and congestion at local beaches.

“I think people probably expected the beached to be really crowded with tourists this weekend, and I don’t think as many tourists were expecting to come out to the pool, you know, when they’re visiting the beach. You know, especially an in-town pool, because we cate mostly towards you know people in our neighborhoods, and they people in our city,” said Anders Messina, head lifeguard.

“We went to the beach yesterday, it was amazing, it was packed. We was like oh, it might be packed, might as well come here, because it’s not always packed here,” said Mya Cassidy, pool goer.

The pool at Echo Farms Park has expanded its operational schedule this summer. It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays until September 25.