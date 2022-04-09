Large crowd gathered in downtown Wilmington for the 75th annual NC Azalea Festival Parade

75th annual Azalea Festival Parade (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Wilmington to watch the 75th annual Azalea Festival Parade on Saturday morning.

The parade was emceed by WWAY’s very own Donna Gregory and Jeff Rivenbark. It kicked off with a plane flyover, and a motorcade led by law enforcement. Spectators cheered as local organizations, school bands, and businesses marched in the parade.

The turnout of parade-goers was larger than last year, when the parade made its return following a one year hiatus due to the pandemic.

One spectator said she was glad to be a part of the large crowd at the annual event.

“It makes you feel like, everything’s kind of getting back to the way it should be, -or the way it was before all of the, –you know, covid came into play. So, I think that things are getting back to the way –we’re used to seeing, you know,” said Melinda Cole, attendee.

Following the parade, many people remained in downtown Wilmington to attend the Azalea Festival Street Fair, and watch the fireworks show over the Cape Fear River at 9pm.