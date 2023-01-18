Last of four people sentenced in Market Street motel robbery, kidnaping case

Alvin Sabatell will serve at least 5.5 years in prison for his role in a motel kidnapping (Photo: WPD)

WILMNGTON, NC (WWAY) — The fourth and final person accused of torturing and robbing a man at a local motel last year pled guilty last week.

28-year-old Alvin Sabatell will serve at least 5.5 years (67 and 93 months) in prison for his role in the violent crime that occurred at the Travel Inn on Market Street on March 27th and 28th, 2022.

The other individuals charged, Kimberly Martinez, Kayla Floyd and Richard Blanton, all entered guilty pleas last year and are currently serving prison sentences.

Police responded to the McDonald’s at 4301 Market Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. on March 28, 2022, where they found the 32-year-old victim who had been severely beaten. He reported he had been lured to the Travel Inn by one of the women involved whom he had met just days prior. Once he arrived, he was held at knifepoint, stripped naked, tied up, and assaulted for hours by the group with lighters, cigarettes, a tow rope, a belt and other weapons.

The victim told detectives that they threatened to kill him after accusing him of sexually assaulting one of the women involved–an accusation the victim denied. The defendants also stole multiple items from the victim, including his money, a watch, and his truck. The victim was ultimately able to escape the room and run to the nearby McDonald’s for help. He was transported to the hospital and treated for a broken nose and multiple other injuries.