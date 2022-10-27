Last weekend of paid parking for several beach-towns around Cape Fear

(WWAY) — We’re nearing the end of October and with it comes the end of paid parking season for some town’s in the Cape Fear.

The last day of paid parking in Holden Beach is Friday, with Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Topsail Beach dropping their parking fees on Monday.

Kure Beach’s paid parking season ended on September 30th.

North Topsail Beach paid parking lasts all year.

Paid parking in Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Topsail Beach will resume on March 1, 2023.

Kure Beach will begin charging for parking again on April 1st of next year, with Holden Beach adding paid parking back on May 1, 2023.

Oak Island, Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Beach parking remains free for now throughout the year.