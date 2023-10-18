Late-week lane closure planned for Oak Island bridge

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Drivers using the N.C. 133 bridge to Oak Island will encounter lane closures late this week.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is conducting a routine inspection of the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.

The two-lane bridge will be placed into a one-lane/two-way pattern under flagging operations.

The lane closures are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.

People should expect brief delays during this time and proceed cautiously in the temporary traffic pattern.