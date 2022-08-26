Latest numbers show a decrease in community COVID levels across Cape Fear

(Photo: CDC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s been a significant drop in the number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest community levels of COVID-19, including Bladen and Columbus.

44 counties are colored orange in the week’s update, down from 62 last week.

Four of our five counties improved their standing from last week.

Bladen and Columbus Counties are now in the yellow color, meaning medium levels of COVID spread.

Last week they were all orange, for high.

New Hanover and Pender Counties are now in the green zone, signifying low COVID spread. Brunswick County remains in yellow.