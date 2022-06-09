Law enforcement offers safety tips as motorcycle collisions increase during tourist season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – As temperatures rise, many motorcyclists have been bringing out their bikes to ride and enjoy the sunny weather.

There have also been several accidents involving motorcycles on the road recently, and law enforcement is offering some safety tips.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, there have been multiple motorcycle collisions in the past two weeks in New Hanover and Brunswick Counties.

On Wednesday, around 9:30pm, Wilmington police units responded to a crash in the 600 block of South College Road, where they found a motorcycle driver in the roadway with major injuries and a female passenger dead. The driver of that vehicle was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an on-going investigation being conducted by the WPD Traffic Unit. The victims’ name is currently being withheld due to family notification.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper John King says with an increase in traffic on the roads during the tourist season heading to the beach, there is an increased risk for motorcycle collisions.

“More and more people are going to be driving. Brunswick County borders Myrtle Beach, so we’ll get an influx of motorcycles coming through the county. There’s more cars, and trucks on the road, this time of the year due to tourist travel. So the increase in, –unfortunately the increase in motorcycle wrecks is going to be there,” said Trooper John King.

He advises motorcyclists take additional steps to increase their chances of being visible to other drivers on the road, and have the proper endorsement on their license to safely operate one.

“People just don’t see motorcycles. I would highly suggest you wear a reflectorized equipment that you could, or you can. Take your hand off the throttle when you’re coming through that intersection, just wait and see what the other person’s going to do,” said King.

Brunswick Community College offers a motorcycle basic rider course, teaching people how to safely operate motorcycles.

“Normally once it starts to enter tourist season, we do see an increased interest in the Motorcycle Basic Rider course. Once it gets warm outside, people want to enjoy that, and they want to know how to do that safely,” said Onya Gardner, Dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Development at Brunswick Community College.

Cape Fear Community College also sees a positive response from community members interested in their safety course.

“I think the experience that you get in the class is really invaluable. Not just learning yourself, how to operate your bike, and knowing the rules of the road, but also to give you a mental awareness of everybody around you,” said Tanya Stack, Cape Fear Community College senior technician in defensive driving.