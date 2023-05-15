Law enforcement respond to incident near school center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In New Hanover County, a group of teens who were allegedly playing “war” near the J.C. Roe Center caused a large police presence this afternoon.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office says a group of young men were playing with tactical gear and fake weapons off Rutledge Drive, when law enforcement was called to the scene and found the teens playing in the woods. One of the members of the group is 22 years old, but according to a sheriff’s office spokesman, none of the young men will be charged in the incident.