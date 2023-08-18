Law enforcement respond to two active scenes in New Hanover County

Wrightsville Beach Police respond to 'active shooter' call on Friday, August 18 2023 (Photo: Emily Andrews/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach police and Wilmington police are responding to two active scenes that law enforcement say are related.

A little before 1pm, Wrightsville Beach police responded to an ‘active shooter’ call on Friday afternoon at 1700 block of N Lumina Avenue, near the Holiday Inn Resort Lumina.

The suspected shooter drove off.

WWAY has confirmed the shooter ended up in the 5200 block of Market Street.

Police and the sheriff’s office spotted the suspect, who fired shots. Officers returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Market Street is shut down between College Road and New Center Drive.

Suspect killed Suspect killed on Market Street (Photo: Marion Caldwell/WWAY)

processed-4340B423-AB93-42B3-BF49-FD70CBC29C2D-BB2471B5-CBD7-411F-8347-FF6B1F9CEBCA Suspect killed on Market Street (Photo: Marion Caldwell/WWAY)

processed-1CD233A9-2652-4922-8C12-8BC4F5B35C32-F7F8082C-AEC3-4A73-B1C3-A555892F771C (1) Suspect killed on Market Street (Photo: Marion Caldwell/WWAY)

processed-46F1BA3A-7207-40CA-B1D3-429BC5ED532F-AFC2DA71-1A08-456C-AFF7-CD0ECAAA4AC9 Suspect killed on Market Street (Photo: Marion Caldwell/WWAY)

processed-F2553540-CB2B-4F4D-8AE0-7B604264A732-8D29FF9F-A024-40A9-BCEF-7CC72B3776DF Suspect killed on Market Street (Photo: Marion Caldwell/WWAY)

There will be a news conference with the Wrightsville Beach police chief, New Hanover County sheriff and the District Attorney.

WWAY has crews on the way to both Wrightsville Beach and Market Street and will have more details as they become available.