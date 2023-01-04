Law firm involved with collaborative practice organization gets Nobel Peace Prize nomination

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Divorce, while never an easy thing to go through, is finding a way to be a bit more beneficial for all involved.

A law firm here in New Hanover County is a part of the IACP organization that helps with collaborative practice and that organization has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

“Our big mission and IACP’s huge mission is to help people have awareness and understanding of the fact that there is a collaborative process that you can choose in a lot of the states, especially in North Carolina, to stay outside of court, to finalize your process out of court, “said Ashley-Nicole Russell, the co-owner and attorney at Michael & Russell located in Wilmington.

Collaborative divorce is a way of couples to work with collaborative parties to settle on what works for each party in terms of separation.

When asking Ashley Michael, co-owner and attorney at Michael & Russell, why she felt compelled to start a firm in the field, she felt it was needed.

“We’re missing a big niche area of our law and our legal processes and that was collaborative divorce for families that deserve something better here in our community “

When asked what it means for the organization to get the nomination, Michael says it’s simply about letting people know their options.

“We’re always going to educate and talk about those different process options and let people know about collaborative, but I think the community as a whole just needs to expect something better, it’s time for a change.”