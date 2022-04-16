Leaky Black announces he will return to UNC for 5th season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) — More good news for North Carolina Tar Heel fans. Leaky Black, the team’s defensive specialist, announced he will return for another year.

Black was a key player in the team’s run to the NCAA championship game. He does not put up gaudy points statistics, but he in an invaluable key to the team’s success.

Coach Hubert Davis repeatedly said last year that Black was one of the best players in the conference, arguing that he should’ve won ACC Defensive Player of the Year, which ultimately went to Duke’s Mark Williams.

