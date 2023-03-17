Learning to play golf in just one day

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Learning all about golf in just one day.

From the history of golf, to course play, in just six hours, one group of women who have never picked up a club, or maybe have just dabbled a little, ended the day with a diploma.

“What we do in one day, we learn a little about the history of the game and equipment, we learn about putting, chipping, and full swings with a mid-iron. We just use three clubs. Then, we have a working lunch, go out on the course and learn about the working parts, rules, etiquette, manners, play a couple of holes with a scramble, then we come in and graduate. So, we learn enough just to get out there and wet the whistle and hopefully take it from there,” said Nicole Weller, LPGA and PGA Teaching Professional.

Nicole Weller is an LPGA and PGA Teaching Professional, and says starting with the basic fundamentals is the best way to take you from the ground up in your golf game.

“Starting short is a really great place to start, and you go longer. Then get bigger and bigger and get longer, it’s a so much easier way to start than to take on the whole thing at once,” said Weller.

Starting something new can be intimidating, but the staff at Compass Pointe Golf Club says it’s their mission to create a beginner-friendly environment to meet you where you are.

“I think it’s great to have beginners out here. Especially with Nicole, she’s great with beginners. Part of our job, I’m going to be in the PGA, she’s in the PGA and LPGA, is to bring new golfers into the game,” said Jeff Vicedomini, Assistant Pro.

After learning about golf in one day, WWAY’s Marion Caldwell says she would say her skills are definitely up to PAR.