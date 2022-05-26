Legendary ‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta dead at 67

Ray Liotta (Photo: Gordon Correll / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (CBS) — Legendary actor Ray Liotta is dead at 67-years-old.

He reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while filming “Dangerous Waters,” according to his publicist.

Best known for his role in the Martin Scorcese classic, “Goodfellas,” Liotta starred in countless films over the years, including “Field of Dreams,” “Blow,” “Revolver” “Smokin’ Aces,” “Hannibal,” “The Place Beyond the Pines,” “Marriage Story,” “Cop Land” and “The Many Saints of Newark.”

The Newark, New Jersey native began acting in 1978 taking various roles in soap operas before landing a lead role in “Something Wild,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 1987. He starred as Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams” in 1989 before earning worldwide acclaim as Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” in 1990.

