LEGO convention returns to North Carolina for 8th year

The ultimate LEGO fan experience is returning to Raleigh in July 2022.

(Photo: LEGO)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)—The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is returning to Raleigh this July.

The collection of LEGO attractions will be at the Raleigh Convention Center at S. Salisbury St. Raleigh, NC 27601.

Officials said this will be the eighth year for the event since it began in Raleigh.

According to event officials, there will be new LEGO displays, artists, and attractions.

Several vendors will be selling everything and anything LEGO. There will be mini-figures, accessories, vintage LEGO sets, new lego sets, and much more.

Every year, tickets sell out so early booking is advised.

Children 2 years old and younger get in free.

Tickets are $18 at the door and $15 online.

The event is happening on July 9 and 10.

