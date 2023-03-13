Leland Chicken Salad Chick opening in April

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Some good news for fans of Chicken Salad Chick. The new location in Leland is getting closer to opening its doors.

They’re putting the finishing touches on the new location in Waterford Village. The Project Manager, Mike Aselage, says things are on track for a grand opening towards the middle of April.

They’re still hiring employees, but they say even if they’re short, team members from the Wilmington location will step in to make sure things are up and running next month.

The restaurant will also feature a drive thru window and outdoor seating.