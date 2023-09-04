Leland conducting traffic light study at Olde Waterford Way, Poole Road

Leland traffic (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is conducting a traffic light assessment and study this month at a busy intersection.

The study is taking place at Olde Waterford Way and Poole Road.

An engineering firm will collect traffic data and look at current and future development in the area.

They will give the town a traffic report on the study’s findings and recommendations for improvements at the intersection.

The assessment will feed future capital improvement project planning and upgrades of the town-owned traffic light.