Leland council to hold public hearing on possible annexation of land near Battleship

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Town Council will be allowing public input on the possible annexation of Point Peter, also known as the Battleship Point property.

Developers are hoping to bring a high-rise development to the area across the river from downtown Wilmington. On Thursday, Leland Town Council was presented with a certificate of sufficiency for petition of annexation by the planning and inspection staff. Council accepted the certificate, and voted unanimously to hold a public hearing on annexation. That hearing is scheduled for May 19 at 6pm.