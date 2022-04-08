Battleship Point developers temporarily pull Leland annexation application

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Developers for the contriversial Battleship Point high-rise project have pulled their rezoning and annexation application from the agenda of the Leland Town Council meeting scheduled for later this month.

Representatives with the developing company say the process has only been temporarily tabled, not removed altogether.

They say hopes are still high that development at Battleship Point will move forward with either the town of Leland or New Hanover County.

Marketing Director Kirk Pugh says the pause in discussion will allow both sides to re-analyze the next best steps.

“We recognize annexation into the town of Leland as a pretty big step,” Pugh said. “We wanted some additional time for us to complete our due diligence around any and all implications of doing that.”

Pugh says they also hope to use this time to continue addressing the concerns people have expressed about the project.