Leland Fire evacuating area near Harrington Square due to gas leak

Leland Fire is responding to the gas leak on Britton Road in Harrington Square

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Fire Department is evacuating residents due to a gas leak Thursday evening.

The Leland Fire Department posted on Facebook just after 8 p.m. Thursday that it is responding to the scene on scene on Britton Road in Harrington Square for a confirmed gas leak.

Evacuations are taking place at this time. Leland Fire asks that you stay clear of this area to allow them to safely respond and perform on scene operations.