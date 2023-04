Leland Fire/Rescue save kayaker stuck in Brunswick River marsh

A kayaker was rescued from the Brunswick River Thursday night (Photo: Leland Fire/Rescue)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A kayaker had to be rescued Thursday evening after getting stuck in the Brunswick River.

Leland Fire/Rescue says crews were dispatched around 7:00 p.m. and found a kayaker trapped in the marsh.

The kayaker was loaded onto Leland Fire/Rescue’s boat and removed without incident.

Once on land, the kayaker was given a ride home.