Leland Fire/Rescue take part in water rescue training

(Photo: Leland Fire/Rescue)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of Leland Fire/Rescue took part in water rescue training Wednesday afternoon.

Special operations units took part in the session, which consisted of a 100 meter swim, 10 minute water tread, removing an unconscious victim from the water, among many other practice techniques.

The training took place at the Brunswick Forest Fitness & Wellness center.