Leland Fire/Rescue uses long hoses to train for fighting fires a lengthy distance from water source

(Photo: Leland Fire/Rescue)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Some fires are more difficult to fight than others.

The Leland Fire/Rescue recently hosted a class titled “The Run and Gun: Long Lines and Big Guns” taught by Hornet Fire Training to hone their skills at fighting fires a long distance from a water source.

According to the group, the class focused on setting up and deploying extra long hoselines for those situations when they have to go a long distance to reach a fire or go into larger buildings.