Leland Fire/Rescue uses long hoses to train for fighting fires a lengthy distance from water source
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Some fires are more difficult to fight than others.
The Leland Fire/Rescue recently hosted a class titled “The Run and Gun: Long Lines and Big Guns” taught by Hornet Fire Training to hone their skills at fighting fires a long distance from a water source.
According to the group, the class focused on setting up and deploying extra long hoselines for those situations when they have to go a long distance to reach a fire or go into larger buildings.
They say classes like this help to maintain and improve their ability to accomplish their mission to serve, be ready, and create excellent outcomes for the community.