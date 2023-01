Leland gives one popular road its highest speed limit

A popular road in Leland has increased from 35 mph to 45 mph (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (STARNEWS) — Two portions of Lincoln Road now officially have the highest legal speed limit in Leland.

At its December meeting, the Leland Town Council unanimously voted to adopt two ordinances, officially increasing the speed limit from 35 mph to 45 mph on Lincoln Road between Village Road NE and Post Office Road NE and between Post Office Road NE and 0.19 mile north of Post Office Road NE.

