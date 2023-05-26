Leland Hilton hotel set to open this summer

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland currently has several active construction sites, new buildings and businesses, and plans to expand.

We received an update about a hotel that is currently under construction, adjacent to the Harris Teeter in the Waterford Residential Community.

Clarendon Properties is the company behind the “Tru by Hilton Hotel.”

It was originally projected to open in late 2021 or into “some time in 2022”.

According to the developer, the project is on schedule, and is now set to open in late July.

The hotel is expected to include 93 rooms, an indoor pool, continental breakfast, and other amenities.

The hotel will be managed by Crown Hotel and Travel Management, which also manages the Holiday Inn Express in Magnolia Greens.