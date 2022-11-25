Leland hosting walking tour light display at Founders Park

Leland in Lights will kick off December 3rd and run through January 3rd (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is helping to get people in the Holiday spirit with their annual light display next month.

A walking tour through the lights in Founders Park will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on December 3rd.

Attendees can see the lights turned on, visit Santa and take a train ride on the Leland Express.

Leland Fire/Rescue and the Leland Police Department will be accepting canned goods to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.

Leland in Lights is free and will take place every evening at dusk through January 3rd.