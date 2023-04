Leland intersection closes for 3-month construction work

An intersection in Leland will be closed for the next three months (Photo: MGN)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — An intersection in Leland has closed for a 3-month construction project.

The intersection of Ocean Gate Plaza and Gateway Boulevard will be closed to all traffic through June 3rd.

Road closed and detour signs will be in place for alternate routes around the construction zone.

Drivers are encouraged to take West Gate Drive, New Pointe Boulevard, or Tradeway Drive instead.