Leland man acquitted of 2020 murder; jury rules self-defense

A jury has found a 2020 shooting as justified self-defense (Photo: MGN)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man arrested and charged with second-degree murder in 2020 has been acquitted.

A Brunswick County jury delivered a not guilty verdict, exonerating Ronald Lee Merrick from the August 2020 killing of 26-year-old Dondre Shaw.

Leland police said in 2020 that Shaw and Merrick got into an argument, leading to the shooting.

After less than two hours of deliberation, the jury decided that Merrick, now 70 years old, justifiably killed Shaw in self-defense.