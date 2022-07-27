Leland man arrested for alleged illegal prescription pill distribution

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — On July 19th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators concluded an investigation into the distribution of illegal prescription pills into the eastern portions of Columbus County.

Vice-Narcotics Investigators say they completed a controlled purchase of approximately 100 Oxycodone tablets from 81-year-old Leland resident Freddie Ross.

Ross was taken into custody and transported to the Columbus County Detention Center.

He was charged with 3 counts of Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin and 2 counts of Felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Ross received an $85,000 secured bond.