Leland man charged with alleged sexual exploitation of Minor

Tyler Troup has been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has arrested a man accused of sexual exploitation of a Minor.

According to police, the arrest was the result of a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

37-year-old Tyler Troup of Leland is charged with seven counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say they arrested Troup Thursday afternoon.

He was placed in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and may lead to additional charges.

We will have updates as they become available.