Leland man charged with alleged sexual exploitation of Minor
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has arrested a man accused of sexual exploitation of a Minor.
According to police, the arrest was the result of a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
37-year-old Tyler Troup of Leland is charged with seven counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police say they arrested Troup Thursday afternoon.
He was placed in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing and may lead to additional charges.
