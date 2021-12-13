Leland man charged with string of business break-ins

Joseph Canty Jr. (Photo: BCSO)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man faces several charges for allegedly breaking into several businesses.

Joseph Canty Jr., 54, was arrested on Monday by the Leland Police Department along with the help from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with seven counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, six counts of Larceny After Breaking and Entering, and four counts of Injury to Real Property.

Canty is accused of breaking into numerous businesses in Leland and the surrounding area over the past several weeks and stealing more than $2,700 in cash.

Leland Police responded to an alarm activation around 10 p.m. on Sunday at the McGee Market Store on Village Road. “Officers arrived to find the front door had been smashed with a large rock, which matched similar incidents that occurred previously throughout the town,” the Town of Leland wrote in a release. “Detectives with LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division reviewed security footage and were able to identify Canty as the suspect.”

He was arrested at his home early Monday morning and taken to the Brunswick County Detention Center where he was held under a $100,000 secured bond.

The previous incidents occurred in businesses and shopping centers along Village Road, Reed Road, and Olde Regent Way, the town says.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.