Leland Police asking for help identifying alleged hair clippers thief

The Leland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man for alleged theft (Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say stole $400 worth of clippers and trimmers last week.

The alleged theft took place on September 29th at Sally Beauty Supply on New Pointe Boulevard.

Witnesses say he left the scene in a tan or gold Nissan X-Terra.

If you have any information about this person’s identity, you are asked to contact the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.