Leland Police Department looking for duo they say stole items from Hope Chest

Suspect (Photo: Leland Police Department)

Suspect (Photo: Leland Police Department)

Suspect (Photo: Leland Police Department)

Vehicle (Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is searching for a male and female duo they say dropped some items off at the Hope Chest on Village Road, but also took some items that didn’t belong to them in the process.

The Department reminds people that the Hope Chest is not a trading post, and that taking items instead of dropping them off is larceny.

According to the Leland Police Department, the female suspect was wearing a plaid jacket and white pants, and the male suspect was wearing a bright yellow or green shirt, dark pants and brown boots.

They were seen arriving and leaving the scene in a dark colored Toyota 4Runner (likely 2005-2009), with a distinct front license plate that says “GOD” on it.

Police say any information on the identity of these two individuals would be greatly appreciated.

You can call the Leland Police Department at (910)-371-1100 or Detective G. Payne at (910)-726-3106.