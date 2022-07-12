Leland Police Department searching for multiple people following 3 separate alleged theft incidents

(Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is looking for help identifying several people involved in separate alleged theft incidents over the last month.

Picture 1 (Photo: Leland Police Department)

Picture 2 (Photo: Leland Police Department)

Picture 3 (Photo: Leland Police Department)

Picture 4 (Photo: Leland Police Department)

On June 12th, police say the person in picture 1 successfully obtained over $4,000 in cash from the Walmart in Leland by false pretenses.

If you have any information as to her identity, you are asked to contact the Leland Police Department or Detective R. Britton at (910) 726-3121 or rbritton@townofleland.com

Additionally, police are searching for two people (in picture 2 and picture 3) who they say are persons of interest in a larceny from Food Lion on Village Road. The two left the scene in a silver Chrysler 300.

If you have any information regarding their identity, contact the Leland Police Department or Detective G. Payne at (910) 726-3106 or gpayne@townofleland.com

Lastly, on July 3rd, the female in picture 4 allegedly shoplifted over $300 in merchandise from the Walmart in Leland.

If you have any information regarding her identity, you can contact the Leland Police Department or Detective E. Hutt at (910) 332-5009 or ehutt@townofleland.com